Israeli startups raised over $2.2b in April

Israeli startups raised $2.2 billion in April 2021, according to press releases from the companies and their investors. The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received. This was the second successive month in which Israeli startups raised more than $2 billion, after raising a record $2.8 billion in March.

Israeli tech companies raised $5.4 billion in the first three months of 2021, according to IVC-ZAG, and have now raised $7.6 billion since the start of the year, more than 75% of the record $10 billion raised in all of 2020.

In April, retail analytics image recognition company Trax led the way, raising a record ever single financing round of $640 million, including about half the amount in a secondary offering of existing shareholders. Database software company Redis Labs raised $310 million including a $200 million secondary offering.

Other major financing rounds included global payroll fintech company Deel, which raised $156 million, cybersecurity company Deep Instinct, which raised $100 million, and cancer surveillance company C2i Genomics, which raised $100 million. Surgical robot developer Memic raised $96 million, stock research platform TipRanks raised $77 million, and open source security company WhiteSource raised $75 million.

Other big financing rounds were completed by digital construction management company Locusview, which raised $64 million, API platform RapidAPI, which raised $60 million, and liquid biopsy company Nucleix, which raised $55 million. Short-term rental platform Guesty raised $50 million and foot traffic data company Placer.ai also raised $50 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 2, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021