Israeli startups raised only $230m in July

Israeli startups raised only $230 million in July 2023, according to press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

Investment in Israeli privately-held tech companies slowed to just $3.5 billion in the first six months of 2023, according to IVC-LeumiTech compared with $15 billion in all of 2022, and a record $25.6 billion in 2021, more than double 2020's figure of $10 billion, which was itself a record.

Last year Israeli startups raised $10.9 billion in the first half of the year and just $4.1 billion in the second half of the year, as the sharp falls on Nasdaq effected the valuations of growth companies. While June's figure of $850 million raised was the highest since August 2022, July's figure is the lowest amount raised for many years.

In July, the biggest financing round was by AI personalized healthcare company K Health, which raised $59 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 1, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.