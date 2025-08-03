Israeli startups raised over $1b in July

Israeli startups raised over $1 billion in July 2025, according to reports and press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received. This figure sees a continuing trend of a return to the huge amounts raised by the Israeli tech industry in 2021.

Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $4.8 billion in the first six months of 2025, according to IVC-LeumiTech, including $1.5 billion in June. $5.8 billion has now been raised in the first seven months of the year. Overall in 2024, Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $9.58 billion, according to IVC-LeumiTech, up 38% from 2023 when $6.9 billion was raised, after $15 billion was raised in 2022, and a record $25.6 billion was raised in 2021.

In July 2025, the biggest financing round was completed by clinical AI company Aidoc, which raised $150 million. AI emergency response company Carbyne raised $100 million, AI and agent security company Noma raised $100 million and underground mapping company Exodigo raised $96 million. Fiber-to-chip company Teramount raised $50 million and micro-agents security company BlinkOps raised $50 million.

