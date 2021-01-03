Israeli startups raised over $900m in December

Israeli startups raised over $900 mllion in December, according to press releases from the companies and their investors. The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received. December's high figure follows $900 million raised in November, $800 million raised in October, and the record one-month raise of over $1.1 billion in September by Israeli startups, which was the first time that more than $1 billion was raised in a single month.

Israeli tech companies raised $8 billion in the first nine months of 2020, according to IVC-ZAG, nearly equaling the record $8.3 billion raised in 2019, which easily surpassed the record $6.4 billion raised by Israeli tech companies in 2018, and $5.24 billion in 2017, 2020 began strongly with $5.25 billion raised in the first half of 2020. December's haul of over $1 billion brings to $10.6 billion the amount raised in 2020, despite the Covid-19 crisis. In some instances, financing rounds by tech companies that facilitate remote working and healthcare and cybersecurity, have been boosted rather than hampered by the pandemic.

Conference and events platform Bizaboo, which was also voted "Globes" startup of the year for 2020, led the way in December by raising $138 million, while cloud security company Wiz raised $100 million. Data protection firm BigID raised $70 million in December, HR software management company Hibob raised $70 million, smart checkout company Trigo raised $60 million, cybersecurity company Orca raised $55 million, mitral valve implant developer Mitrassist raised $50 million and cancer therapeutics company BioSight raised $46 million.

