Israeli surgical intelligence co Theator raises $24m

Israeli surgical intelligence company Theator the completion of a $24 million Series A extension financing round, follows an initial $15.5M Series A round announced in February 2021. This brings the round total to $39.5 million and the total amount raised by the company to $42.5 million. The extended funding round was again led by Insight Partners with support from existing investors including Blumberg Capital, Mayo Clinic, NFX, StageOne Ventures, iAngels, and former Netflix Chief Product Officer Neil Hunt and new investors including iCON and TripActions CEO and cofounder Ariel Cohen.

RELATED ARTICLES Israeli AI surgical intelligence co Theator raises $15.5m

The latest investment will be used to continue Theator's commercial expansion and accelerate the rollout of its surgical intelligence platform in operating rooms and healthcare systems across North America. The series extension follows Theator's major expansion, including into Urology earlier this year.

Theator's surgical intelligence platform institutionalizes the routine capture of surgical video data, harnessing AI and computer vision to automatically analyze every operation. The platform generates actionable insights that optimize patient outcomes, ultimately raising the standard of patient care. Theator's library of surgical video and data contains over 30,000 hours of video, with nearly a billion frames analyzed.

Theator cofounder and CEO Dr. Tamir Wolf said, "This funding is a strong vote of confidence in our vision, team, and the field of Surgical Intelligence as the cornerstone of the future of surgery. Surgical Intelligence is already demonstrating significant improvement in surgical quality and safety. It's thrilling to hear about the impact our partners and collaborators have achieved thus far, and we look forward to this latest investment advancing our mission to transform surgery and alleviate variability and disparity in surgical care worldwide."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 24 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.