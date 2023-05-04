Israeli tourism struggling to return to pre-Covid levels

1.35 million foreign visitors entered Israel in the first four months of 2023, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. This compares with 528,600 visitors in the corresponding period of 2022, when Covid restrictions were still in force, and the record 1.57 million visitors in 2019, before the pandemic.

In April 2023, 378,900 foreign visitors entered Israel including 355,200 tourists who stayed at least one night. This compares with 218,900 foreign visitors in March 2022 (209,900 stayed at least one night) and 428,100 (404,900 stayed at least one night) in April 2019, before the pandemic Passover also fell in April in 2019.

Israel recorded 2.9 million entries into the country in 2022, of which 2.7 million were tourists who stayed at least one night, according to figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics. Restrictions on the entry of foreign tourists into Israel were only fully removed in May 2022 and as a result tourist numbers still have a long way to go to surpass the record 4.9 million entries into Israel in 2019 before the pandemic including a record 4.5 million tourists who stayed at least one night.

At the same time the number of Israelis traveling abroad exceeds pre-pandemic levels. In the first four months of 2023, Israelis made 2.8 million trips abroad, reports the Central Bureau of Statistics. In April 2023, Israelis made 867,700 trips abroad, compared with 685,600 trips abroad in April 2022.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 4, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.