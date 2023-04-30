ISSTA to buy 5% El Al stake, set up JV

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) has notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with travel and tourism services provider ISSTA (TASE: ISTA) to set up a joint venture.

Under the terms of the MoU, ISSTA will buy a 4.9% stake of El Al within 60 days at NIS 4.20 per share. The joint venture will be owned by ISSTA (40%), El Al (40%) and El Al controlling shareholders Kenny Rozenberg (20%). El Al and ISSTA plan to complete negotiations and sign a binding agreement within 90 days.

The agreement will provide El Al with a major stream of passengers through ISSTA's expertise in selling vacation packages.

El Al's share price is up 1.38% today at NIS 3.88 and ISSTA's share price is down 0.98% at NIS 74.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 30, 2023.

