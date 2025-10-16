Israel’s fiscal deficit remains unchanged

Israel’s fiscal deficit remained unchanged in September, after falling for the two successive previous months. The cumulative deficit for the twelve months to the end of September amounted to 4.7% of GDP, or NIS 98.6 billion in absolute terms, according to figures released today by the Ministry of Finance's Accountant General Yali Rothenberg.

For September itself, the deficit was NIS 9.5 billion, the same as in August 2025, and down from the monthly deficit of NIS 10.2 million in September 2024.

RELATED ARTICLES Annual inflation in Israel continues falling

In the first nine months of 2025, the fiscal deficit was NIS 56.2 billion, which compares with NIS 93.2 billion, in the corresponding period of 2024, at the height of the war in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

The improvement in the deficit mainly derives from state revenues, and not from the expenditure side. Total state revenues for the first nine months of this year were NIS 414.4 billion, 15.9% more than in the corresponding period of 2024.

On the expenditure side, the government spent NIS 55.9 billion in September this year, NIS 4 billion more than in September 2024. In the first nine months of 2025, government spending amounted to NIS 470 billion, which compares with NIS 450 billion in the corresponding period of 2024, representing a 4.4% rise. According to the budget plan, government spending was supposed to have been staticstable and even fall slightly lower.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 16, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.