Israel’s forex reserves reach new peak

Israel’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of August 2026 stood at a record $241.641 billion, an increase of $2.850 billion from their level at the end of the previous month, the Bank of Israel reports. The level of the reserves relative to GDP was 34.9%.

The increase was mainly the result of a revaluation that increased the reserves by about $2.590 billion, and the government’s foreign exchange activities totaling about $330 million.

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Israel's foreign exchange reserves have risen from $230.320 billion at the end of August 2025 to $241.641 billion at the end of August 2026.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 7, 2026.

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