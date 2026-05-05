Israel’s most expensive home up for sale

Russian-Israeli oligarch Valery Kogan has struggled to find a buyer for his house in Caesarea, which is likely the most expensive in Israel. It is a huge, luxurious house, with an asking price that has now been cut to $210 million, after Kogan originally put it on the market for $260 million, six years ago.

In 2008, Kogan purchased about 11 dunams (2.75 acres), on which he built a 6,850 square meter mansion. The house, which was designed by architects from Italy and built with the help of special professionals who were brought to Israel from Italy, includes Italian marble and 14-karat gold fixtures and fittings. Construction was completed in 2015.

In 2020, Kogan tried to sell the property, through various brokerage agencies, including Sotheby's. However, nobody has been prepared to pay Kogan’s asking price.

In high-end Herzliya Pituah the houses belonging to Roman Abramovich and the Adelson family on Basel and Galei Takhelet Streets respectively, fetched only a third of Kogan’s asking price in Caesarea.

With the current strength of the shekel, the price has fallen in local currency terms to about NIS 630 million. But is this realistic for a house in Israel? The Davidson Real Estate brokerage agency, which is currently marketing the property, apparently believes so, but marketing efforts are mainly directed overseas. "Globes" has learned that several offers were submitted for the house in the past, even reaching NIS 540 million, but were rejected because they were too low for Kogan.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 5, 2026.

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