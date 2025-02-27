Israel's Sheba climbs in "Newsweek" world hospital top ten

US magazine "Newsweek" has listed Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer in Israel as the world's eighth best hospital. Last year "Newsweek" ranked Sheba Medical Center in ninth place and previously it was in tenth place.

"Newsweek" compiles the best hospital rankings together with German data gathering company Statista. To compile the ranking, a joint committee of Newsweek and Statista evaluates about 2,400 of the approximately 215,000 hospitals worldwide. The hospitals that made it into the ranking are from 30 countries. The magazine interviews doctors, hospital administrators, and even sends surveys to patients, in order to compare not only their satisfaction levels but also their clinical condition, and the outcome of their treatment. Ultimately, the hospitals are ranked in two rankings - global, and internal for each country.

Israeli hospitals in the global ranking

After Sheba, Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv was ranked 60 worldwide, while Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva was ranked 122, and Hadassah Ein Kerem in Jerusalem was ranked 242. Ichilov rose four places from 64, Beilinson rose 36 places and Hadassah Ein Kerem was not listed in the world rankings last year.

In the internal Israel rankings Rambam Hospital in Haifa came after Hadassah Ein Kerem followed by Shaarei Zedek in Jerusalem, Soroka in Beersheva, Meir in Kfar Saba, Western Galilee Hospital in Nahariya and Hadassah Mount Scopus in Jerusalem. In the internal rankings Hadassah Ein Kerem was ranked below Rambam last year and Shaarei Zedek jumped above Soroka.

The world's best hospitals

The top ten was headed by the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota followed by Cleveland Clinic in Ohio and Toronto General in Canada. Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Karlinska University Hospital in Sweden and Massachusetts General in Boston.

Sheba Medical Center chief transformation officer and chief innovation officer Prof. Eyal Zimlichman said, "The recognition by Newsweek expresses the track we are moving along with the ongoing integration of technology, research and clinical innovation, we understand that the global health revolution also relies on fruitful collaborations between various entities - the world of medicine, technology, academia and industry."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 27, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.