"Newsweek" lists Israeli hospital in world's best ten

US magazine "Newsweek" has listed Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer in Israel as the world's ninth best hospital. Last year "Newsweek" ranked Sheba Medical Center in 11th place. Two other Israeli hospitals rose stronglin the rankings with Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv ranked 64, up from 158 last year, and Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, ranked 69, up from 178 last year.

"Newsweek" also lists internal rankings of hospitals for each country. In Israel Sheba is ranked first followed by Ichilov and Beilinson with Rambam Hospital in Haifa, Hadassah Ein Kerem in Jerusalem and Soroka Hospital in Beersheva ranked fourth, fifth and sixth. The top ten in Israel is rounded out by Shaarei Zedek in Jerusalem, Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba, Western Galilee Hospital in Nahariya, and Hadassah Mount Scopus in Jerusalem. The only change from 2023 is Hadassah Mount Scopus has ousted Shamir Hospital (Assaf Harofe) near Rishon Lezion from tenth place.

The world's best hospital according to "Newsweek" is the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota followed by Cleveland Clinic in Ohio and Toronto General in Canada. Johns Hopkins in Baltimore and Massachusetts General in Boston are in fourth and fifth.

Sheba Medical Center director general Prof. Yitshak Kreiss said, "This is an exceptional vote of confidence by the international community in Israel's medical system. I dedicate this achievement to Israel's entire medical system, whose strengths have stood out even more during the trial of war. This achievement is further evidence of the resilience of the health system, which continues to be as always an anchor for the State of Israel."

Sheba Medical Center has reported an unprecedented 98% survival rate for the treatment of those injured during the war in the battlefield, alongside the hospital's expertise and excellence in physical and emotional rehabilitation.

The selection process is based on achievements in the fields of research, medical treatment and innovation, on recommendations received in an international survey among 80,000 doctors, hospital managers and health professionals, satisfaction surveys conducted among patients and an index that weighs parameters of the quality and safety of treatment.

The best hospitals in the world are selected from among 2,400 hospitals in more than 30 countries, including the US, Germany, Japan, France, Italy, Colombia, Brazil, Australia and more.

