Israir launches flights to low-infection Rwanda

With the fast diminishing number of 'green' low infection countries to which Israelis can travel to without going into isolation and then return home and be exempt from isolation, Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd. has reacted swiftly by introducing flights to Rwanda. Return flights start from $400 with hotel packages and organized tour groups also available through Israir unit Natour.

Israeli passengers will be required to take a Covid-19 test before leaving for Rwanda and another test after landing in Africa and they will need to remain in their hotels for 24 hours until the results are received.

Israir has been forced to alter its flight schedules after Israel's Ministry of Health redefined Serbia from 'green' to 'red' and while Greece is still defined as 'green,' the lockdown imposed in northern Greece has also ruled out Thessaloniki as a destination.

Rwanda has not in the past been a popular vacation destination for Israelis in the past but maybe thanks to the coronavirus that will change. In 2019 Rwandair inaugurated direct flights between Tel Aviv and the Rwandan capital Kigali but these were halted at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 3, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020