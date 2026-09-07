Israir to launch Tel Aviv-New York flights next week

After receiving all the necessary permits from the US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) to operate scheduled commercial flights to the US, Israeli airline Israir (TASE: ISRG) will launch Tel Aviv - New York flights next week. Tickets will go on sale from tonight. Israir’s first Tel Aviv - New York flight will take off on September 15 and the first New York - Tel Aviv flight will take off from JFK International airport on September 17.

One-way fares start at $800 and $1,600 for the round trip. During the holidays fares will range between $800-900 one-way. At least for now, it seems that the extra supply won’t cover the already high demand, and fares are not falling.

In August, the company announced that the first flight would take off on October 19, but that was before it received final approvals. Now, the first flight has been brought forward by a month.

Within three and a half months, the airline completed preparations for operating two Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft. On May 27, the company made the final payment for the purchase of the two aircraft, for a total investment of $85 million, including service adjustments and spare parts inventory. Since then, Israir has completed a large-scale operational and regulatory process, which included signing more than 60 agreements in various fields and receiving the required approvals from the Israel Civil Aviation Authority, the US Department of Transportation, and the US FAA.

According to the company, the operation of the aircraft will be carried out in a phased and controlled manner, to ensure an efficient and safe entry into operation in terms of safety, operational and service aspects. Israir will also support the expansion through the SuperFly credit card.

Alongside the two A330 aircraft that will be operated independently, Israir also plans to operate two wide-body aircraft on a wet lease. The company is already preparing to operate a third wide-body aircraft independently during the second half of 2027.

In the coming week, US airlines Delta and United will resume Israel-US flight for the first time since the Israel-Iran war in March and together with El Al and Arkia - starting next week, five airlines will offer Tel Aviv - New York flights.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 7, 2026.

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