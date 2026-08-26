United to resume Tel Aviv - San Francisco flights

United Airlines is restarting service between Tel Aviv and San Francisco on March 28, 2027. The three times weekly service from San Francisco to Tel Aviv will offer the most business class seats between the two cities of any airline, United says. United announced the reintroduction of the route as part of what it called, "The largest international network expansion in the company’s history."

United does not currently fly to Israel at all having halted its Tel Aviv - New York (Newark) route at the beginning of March after the outbreak of the war with Iran. However, service is scheduled to resume on the route on September 7.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 26, 2026.

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