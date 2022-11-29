Jack Ma living in Tokyo, regularly visiting Israel - report

Alibaba founder Jack Ma has been living in Tokyo for the past six months and makes regular trips to the US and Israel, "The Financial Times" reports according to people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts.

One of China's richest businesspeople, Jack Ma has rarely been seen since criticizing the Chinese regulator and banks two years ago after a crackdown on his businesses. Last year the Chinese government fined Alibaba $2.8 billion for alleged antitrust violations and the IPO of Ant, another company owned by Ma, was canceled.

"The Financial Times" gave no further details about Ma's "regular trips to Israel," although he openly visited the country several times before falling out with the Chinese government.

In April 2018 he made his first trip to the country to receive an honorary degree from Tel Aviv University and in October 2018 he told the Israel - China Joint Committee on Innovation Cooperation at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation in Tel Aviv that in Israel innovation is everywhere and is as natural as water.

In June 2022, Alibaba closed its Israel development center, laying off 60.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 29, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.