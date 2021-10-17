Job vacancies in Israel hit record as joblessness rises

Job vacancies in Israel climbed to a new record of 137,000 in Israel in September, from 134,000 the previous month, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

The biggest demand in September was for 14,000 engineers, mainly computer engineers, while the second highest number of job vacancies was for waiting staff and bartenders with 10,000 vacancies. Salespeople are also in demand.

Despite the record number of job vacancies, the unemployment rate is still high compared with the pre-Covid period. The unemployment rate in the first half of September, including people who lost their job due to the Covid pandemic, rose 0.1% from the second half of August to 7.9%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 17, 2021

