Kenshoo to buy marketing intelligence co Signals Analytics

Israeli digital advertising platform company Kenshoo today announced that it is to acquire AI marketing intelligence analytics company Signals Analytics.

No financial details were disclosed but Signals Analystics, which was founded in 2009 by Gil Sadeh and Kobi Gershoni has raised $55 million. Kenshoo, which was founded in 2014 by CEO Yoav Izhar-Prato has raised $50 million.

Kenshoo said that the acquisition will position it to solve the biggest challenge brands face in the post-Covid-19 era - how to catch up with accelerated e-commerce adoption and be best placed to understand, engage and transact with consumers regardless of channel.

Kenshoo says that by establishing an AI-powered platform that connects internal and external data sets to surface insights across the entire marketing value chain, Kenshoo will empower enterprise clients to make stronger predictions and unleash their growth potential.

Kenshoo cofounder and CEO Yoav Izhar-Prato said, "Given the exponential growth we are experiencing in performance marketing, specifically around e-commerce, Kenshoo sees firsthand how brands make decisions to bring products to market online. The channel discussion is changing from media platforms to distribution types - Direct-to-Consumer or Retai - and we are relied upon to support those decisions. We looked for a powerful platform that best captured holistic consumer and market insights by connecting external data sets layered with cutting-edge, advanced analytics capabilities, and we found both in Signals Analytics. With a proven record in curating and augmenting external data and utilizing unique assets in AI/ML to infuse decisions with relevant, actionable insights for very prestigious brands, the team wowed us."

The companies’ combined assets create a connected knowledge graph across brand, consumer, product, campaign, publisher, and market data silos. This enables consumer insights and analytics teams to streamline trend analysis in order to identify white space opportunities, provide marketers the ability to build more effective strategic plans, and give social, retail and publisher partners access to broader cross-channel intelligence to generate value.

Signals Analytics cofounder and CEO Gil Sadeh said, "Signals Analytics was founded on the premise that more sound, timely market intelligence could improve business outcomes as a critical bridge to fast-moving customers. We saw how to get there by extracting available market signals from the noise that were often missed given the sheer volume of data constantly generated online. By connecting these signals in a robust, configurable data fabric using patented AI and natural language processing, we have helped some of the world’s most discernible consumer brands accelerate product innovation, improve launch metrics, support marketing teams and ultimately drive growth. Joining forces with Kenshoo means we can advance our collective mission of enabling smarter, faster go-to-market decisions in the current, highly dynamic digital commerce era."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 17, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020