Kinneret ends March near maximum level

The Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) has ended March on course to reach its maximum level. The Israel Water Authority announced that the level of the lake rose by 0.5 centimeter yesterday to 209.15 meters below sea level, just 35 centimeters from its maximum level.

With more rain forecast for the next 24 hours and light snow on Mount Hermon, hopes are high that for the first time since 1992 the dam at Deganya will have to be opened to prevent the lake from flooding its banks, allowing more water to flow south down the River Jordan to the Dead Sea.

With the rainy season drawing to a close, most parts of northern and Central Israel have had about 90%-100% of their average annual rainfall after the two previous years saw above average annual rainfall.

At the end of March 2020, the Kinneret was 36 centimeters from its maximum level and ultimately came within 12 centimeters of being full, so more heavy rain will be needed in April if the Deganya dam is to be opened.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 1, 2021

