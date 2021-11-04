Knesset approves 2021 budget

In marathon discussions the Knesset approved the second and third readings of the 2021 Budget Law at 5.30 am this morning by 61 votes to 59. Discussions will continue through to Friday morning to ensure that the 2021 and 2022 budgets and all accompanying legislation are passed.

Earlier in the session, the 2021-2022 Budget Framework Law was passed, after all the opposition objections were voted down. The 2021 budget is a record NIS 609.1 billion and includes major expenses due to the Covid crisis and growing debt repayment, while the 2022 budget is NIS 573 billion.

With a wafer thin 61-59 majority, the government coalition can afford no mistakes or surprises but in passing the Budget Framework Law the vote was 68-52 in favor with one opposition member voting erroneously.

Discussions and voting will continue through to Friday morning on the 2022 budget, which must be passed by November 14, otherwise the Knesset will automatically dissolve and new elections will be called.

This will be the first state budget to be passed since March 2018 and the government blamed former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for that.

Minister of Finance Avigdor Liberman said, "The big question is why have we not had a budget for three and a half years? There is only one reason while everybody understands that this is against the interest of the Israeli economy. So why? Because of the personal interest of one man prepared to sacrifice the entire Israeli economy for his personal interests.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett charged that Netanyahu's entire political existence revolved around dividing the people.

Netanyahu himself retorted, "The Palestinians know that from Bennett and Lapid they’ll get whatever they want, and what they want is bad for Israel."

