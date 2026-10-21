Kobi Bor to lead construction of Nvidia’s Kiryat Tivon campus

Kobi Bor has been appointed Nvidia regional real estate development director. In this position he will supervise construction of Nvidia’s new campius in northern Israel. Bor announced the appointment on his LinkedIn page, saying, "It is a true privilege to lead the project in Kiryat Tivon.

The Kiryat Tivon project entails the construction of a campus covering up to 160,000 square meters on a 90-dunam (22.5 acre) plot acquired last year from the Israel Land Authority (ILA). It is expected to accommodate up to 10,000 employees within a decade. Bor will join Nvidia’s construction division, which handles the development of both data centers and office facilities.

Bor, who holds a degree in Civil Engineering from the Technion, spent 13 years at Intel Israel, ten years of which was dedicated to managing construction projects for manufacturing plants and R&D centers. For the past seven years, Bor has served as CEO of the construction firm T.M. Engineering & Construction. The company was involved in the expansion of Intel’s chip manufacturing plant in Kiryat Gat, including the construction of a purification facility for the site.

About two years ago, the construction project was halted at the behest of Intel, which was facing cash-flow constraints. The move coincided with the cancellation of other plant projects globally, such as those in Poland and Germany. Under Bor’s leadership, T.M. also worked on an office building for Mul Harim, a logistics center for Teva, and a desalination plant in the Western Galilee.

Last December, Nvidia announced plans to build a large R&D center in Kiryat Tiv'on, after checking out several other potential locations, including Mevo Carmel and Kiryat Ata. However, formal plans for the project have not yet been submitted to the District Planning and Building Committee.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 21, 2026.

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