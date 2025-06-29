Landa Digital Printing seeks court protection

The crisis continues at Benny Landa's Landa Digital Printing, two weeks after the company laid off over 100 employees. Today the company filed a request with the court for a stay of proceedings, "In order to give the company the required time to exhaust procedures with strategic organizations."

Landa Digital Printing said in response, "Despite the company's significant achievements, the time it has taken to reach the full realization of its business potential is longer than expected. The geopolitical situation, as a result of the long war in Israel and regional instability, as well as commercial reasons, have made it difficult for the company, and the shareholders who have financed the company throughout its years and they recently informed the company's management that they intend to stop financing the company immediately.

"As a result, the company has found itself in a cash flow crisis. In response, the company has carried out a reorganization process in recent weeks, as part of which significant cuts were also made to deal with the situation and enable the continued realization of its potential. The company's employees and customers have been updated on the situation and will continue to be updated as relevant developments occur, out of understanding the complex situation in which they find themselves and out of deep appreciation for their work and their full commitment to the company."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 29, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.