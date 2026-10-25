Layoffs and AI agents lift monday.com 80% since April

Israeli work operating systems company monday.com (Nasdaq: MNDY) saw its share price rise 6.4% on Friday to complete a 17.9% jump last week. The stock has consolidated above the $100 price level - a level from which it had fallen earlier in the year (in August, it briefly crossed the $100 mark again, only to weaken once more). monday,com led by cofounders and co-CEOs Roy Mann and Eran Zinman, is currently traded on the Nasdaq at a market cap of $4.5 billion, down from a peak market cap of over $19 billion in 2021. Since hitting a low this past April, the stock has climbed 81.1%.

Monday.com provides a software platform for work management. The company is seen as potentially vulnerable to the impact of AI developments on its business. Earlier this year, its stock plummeted during what became known as the SaaS apocalypse, (affecting companies that provide Software as a Service via the cloud). Subsequently, these stocks, including monday.com have partially recovered from the decline.

Last week, monday.com launched a platform for voice-based AI agents, which, according to the company, allows these agents to conduct conversations and close sales deals. Earlier this year, Monday.com announced a shift in its platform, evolving from just work management to a system that actually executes work through AI agents - a transition also reflected in its pricing model. At the same time, monday.com announced the layoff of 20% of its workforce - about 620 employees - as part of a strategy to reduce management layers and focus on AI-based products.

monday.com is set to release its third-quarter financial results on November 9. Analysts see 16.5% revenue growth to $369 million, and an 18.1% increase in non-GAAP earnings per share to $1.37.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 25, 2026.

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