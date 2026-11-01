Lemonade loses fizz despite high growth

The share price of Israeli digital insurance company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) is at its lowest for more than a year ahead of its third quarter financial results to be released this week. The share price fell 6.55% on Friday on Wall Street, giving a market cap of $3.3 billion. At the start of the year, Lemonade was trading especially high and since then has lost more than half of its value.

Lemonade, which was cofounded by CEO Daniel Schreiber and president Shai Wininger, will publish its third quarter financial results on Thursday. Analysts covering the company predict 65.8% revenue growth to $322 million, alongside an increase in the net loss per share from $0.51 cents in the corresponding quarter to $0.58 in the third quarter of this year. According to the company’s guidance, it sees positive adjusted EBITDA by the fourth quarter of this year.

Data from "The Wall Street Journal" shows most analysts maintain a neutral stance on the stock -seven out of 12 - with three analysts holding a positive view and two a negative one. Their price targets span a wide range, from $38 (an 11.5% discount on the stock's price on Wall Street) to $92 (a 114% premium).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 1, 2026.

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