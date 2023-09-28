Leonardo DRS to delist from TASE

US advanced defense technology company Leonardo DRS Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS; TASE: DRS) has announced that it is voluntarily delisting from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange as of December 31, 2023. The company began trading on the TASE a year ago after acquiring Israeli defense company RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.

This is a relatively major delisting for the TASE as Leonardo DRS has a market cap of NIS 16.4 billion. However, the delisting will not impact the indices because Leonardo DRS is not included in them and according to RADA (today a subsidiary of Leonardo DRS) chairman Yossi Ben-Shalom, this is the reason for the delisting.

To be included in the TASE indices, the public must own at least 20% of the company but only 19% of Leonardo DRS's shares are publicly traded. With only a small distribution of shares the company could reach the 20% threshold but has decided not to do so.

RADA develops tactical radar systems and was acquired last year by Leonardo DRS at a company valuation of $775 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 28, 2023.

