Leumi Partners invests NIS 200m in Landora

Leumi Partners has reported a NIS 200 million investment in food industry and restaurant chain company Landora Group for a 20% stake. The deal reflects a NIS 1 billion valuation for Landora Group.

Landora Group was founded 20 years ago by businessman Barak Abramov, who controls the company. The group's activities include production, logistics and distribution, along with the operation of restaurant chains and direct sales to consumers. Among the group's assets is the Japanika restaurant chain, which operates over 40 branches across the country. Landora also owns additional chains.

According to company data, Landora's revenue is forecast to reach about NIS 500 million in 2026, with EBITDA of about NIS 130 million and net profit of about NIS 100 million. The group's activities are based on a combination of branches it owns, franchises, deliveries, a loyalty club and production and distribution activities.

For Landora side, the deal was supported by Eyal Schwartz and Adi Strolovitch from Deloitte's investment banking department and Advs. Shaul Hayoun and Avi Barak from Meitar, and for Leumi Partners, Adv. Niv Sivan from Herzog.

Abramov said, "Our partnership is expected to leverage Landora's strengths - strong brands, broad deployment, operational control along the value chain - and lead to the creation of significant value in the coming years."

Leumi Partners CEO Victor Vakrat said, "We see the developing food and restaurant chain sector in Israel as one of our most prominent investment areas. The investment in Landora reflects confidence in the controlling shareholder Barak Abramov and the business model he leads. Together with us, we will continue to expand the group's business, including by opening new branches, expanding delivery and digital activities, and developing production and distribution activities for additional customers."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 3, 2026.

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