Leumit Health Fund buys six floors for Rishon HQ

Leumit Health Fund is buying the six lowest floors in the G City Tower in West Rishon Lezion with 12,000 square meters of office space for NIS 155 million. The helath fund will move its headquarters to there from Shprinzak Street in Tel Aviv. The building is scheduled to be ready for occupation in late 2026.

When completed G City Tower will have 32 floors with 60,000 square meters of office space above two floors of commercial space alongside Rishon Lezion West's main Moshe Dayan Street thoroughfare with many bus routes and within walking distance of Moshe Dayan railway station, by the Ayalon Highway (Road 20). In the future there will be a station nearby on the light rail Green Line. The deal also includes 100 parking spaces.

G City Israel Real Estate Division CEO Keren Kalifa said, "The deal with Leumit is one of the most significant in the office market this year, and is an expression of confidence in the project and its strategic location. The choice of the G City Tower reflects the high quality of planning, execution and the standard we set. The work environment we offer is not limited to the tower itself but includes a unique combination of transportation accessibility, advanced infrastructure, and over 80,000 square meters of commerce, restaurants, culture and leisure, which together create a complete, vibrant and innovative urban environment."

The relocation of Leumit's headquarters from Tel Aviv to Rishon Lezion follows a similar move announced by the Meuhedet Health Fund, a little over two years ago. Meuhedet is movings its management offices from the Century Tower on Ibn Gvirol Street in Tel Aviv, to the weTUBE complex in Rishon Lezion, which is also located near the Moshe Dayan railway station.

Meuhedet signed an agreement to buy four floors, totaling 13,000 square meters of office space, in the weTUBE complex, which is under construction and will contain 30,000 square meters of commercial and office space, clinics and medical institutes. Meuhedet paid NIS 200 million for the deal and the move is due to take place next year.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 18, 2025.

