Office space in Rishon’s Eleph project rezoned for housing

The National Subcommittee for Rezoning Offices to Housing has halved the space allocated to offices in the southeast section of Rishon Lezion’s Eleph complex and instead allocated it for the construction of 113 small apartments. This is the subcommittee’s first decision since it was established in November 2021. The subcommittee was set up in the wake of the Covid pandemic due to the shortfall of new residential projects and plans for excessive amounts of new office space.

In the original plan for the Eleph complex by Moshe Dayan railway station in Western Rishon Lezion, 9,000 square meters of office space was planned on lot 1333, which covers 2.5 dunams (2,500 square meters) in the southeastern section of the complex near a planned light rail station. This plan will now have only 3,500 square meters of office space as well as 113 small apartments and commercial space on the ground floor of apartment blocks.

November 20, 2024.

