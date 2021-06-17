Lime launches AI feature for Tel Aviv e-scooter parking

Micro-mobility company Lime is installing an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning based feature on the app of its rideshare electric scooters in Tel Aviv, which will oversee parking of the dockless scooters.

In some areas of Tel Aviv and neighboring Ramat Gan, parking of the e-scooters is restricted to clearly defined locations and the feature will identify whether the scooter is parked in accordance with city by-laws. The feature will enable the app to immediately identify if the e-scooter is not legally parked, warn the rider, and suggest the nearest legal alternative. The feature will also charge the rider with an automatic fine, if the scooter remains illegally parked.

The feature will begin operating next week in Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan. Although Israel is the first market where Lime is trying out the feature, the plan is to extend the parking feature worldwide with Paris selected as trhe next global location because unlike many cities, the French capital also has local by-laws about where it is permitted to leave an e-scooter.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 17, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021