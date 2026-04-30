Lufthansa Group suspends Israel flights until June

Lufthansa Group, which includes Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and EuroWings has extended its cancelation of flights to and from Israel into June but leaves open the possibility of a partial return at the beginning of June, depending on security developments in the region.

Lufthansa Group announced that the airlines in the Group would continue at this stage to cancel flights to and from Israel until May 31. However, Lufthansa Group stressed that some flights would already be resumed at the beginning of June, if conditions will allow it.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 30, 2026.

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