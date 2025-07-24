Lufthansa Group to partially resume Israel flights

Lufthansa Group, the world's biggest airline group, will only partially resume Tel Aviv flights next week on August 1. Not all the airlines in the group, which includes Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings, will restart Israel flights in the summer.

Lufthansa Group officially announced the resumption of flights on August 1 two weeks ago, after suspending services on May 4 when a missile fired by the Houthi rebels in Yemen hit the grounds of Ben Gurion airport. The suspension was further suspended after the outbreak of Israel's operation against Iran in mid-June. Lufthansa Group said it would be resuming Israel operations gradually from August 1 and it has now published specific details for its renewal of activities at Ben Gurion airport.

Initially, Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines will resume flights from Frankfurt, Munich, and Vienna to Tel Aviv on August 1. Brussels Airlines will resume its operations to Tel Aviv from Brussels on August 13. All routes will be operated with at least seven weekly flights. As part of the initial flight schedule, there will be 44 weekly flights to and from Tel Aviv operated by the airlines during August.

On the other hand, Eurowings, which operates direct flights to Hamburg and Düsseldorf, is extending the suspension of flights until October 25, after the holidays. Swiss, which operates flights between Tel Aviv and Zurich, has initially suspended flights until the end of October but now says it will resume Israel operations at the end of September but has yet to detail the frequency of the flights.

