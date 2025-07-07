Lufthansa Group to resume Israel flights in August

Lufthansa Group will resume flights to and from Israel on August 1 for the first time since a Houthi missile landed on the grounds of Ben Gurion airport on May 4. Lufthansa Group, which includes, Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and EuroWings, has confirmed the renewal of flights at the start of next month and says services will be resumed gradually. The Group operates regular flights from Tel Aviv to Frankfurt, Munich, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Zurich, Vienna, and Brussels.

Throughout the war, Lufthansa has adopted a policy of relatively long-term flight cancellations, mainly during the more extreme fighting, such as the escalation in the north in July 2024, the Iranian attack in October, and the Houthi missile landing at Ben Gurion Airport in May. However, after the situation eased, the airline usually waited to see if the calm remained, and only after a few weeks would decide to resume operations. For example, Lufthansa returned to Israel last February, after suspending its operations following the Iranian attack in October. Unlike other airlines such as Wizz Air, which resumed their flights immediately after the ceasefire, Lufthansa chose to wait a few weeks before returning to operations.

Lufthansa has also decided to resume operations gradually on previous occasions - last March, after about a month of stable operations in Israel since the resumption of flights, the company increased the number of its weekly flights from 35 to 60. However, this flight schedule was interrupted following the Houthi missile strike. and since then, the airline has not yet resumed services to Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 7, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.