Metro tunnelling to begin next month

The Tel Aviv Metropolitan region Metro project is entering one of its most significant stages of implementation. Minrav Group has won the tender to construct the first transport shaft of the M2 metro line - the point from which the tunnel boring machine (TBM) will be launched for the first time to begin digging the underground metro tunnels.

The transport shaft is a complex engineering project, which involves digging a pit about 35 meters deep, the height of a 12-floor building. Construction of the transport shaft will begin next month, and later, using a special crane, the TBM machine will be launched, which will carry out the excavation of the Metro tunnels. The entire Metro project will operate 24 mining machines simultaneously.

The 26 kilometer long M2 line will include 22 stations, connecting Petah Tikva, Givat Shmuel, Bnei Brak, Givatayim, Tel Aviv and Holon, and will serve more than 500,000 passengers daily. Along the route are major demand centers, including Bar-Ilan University, Tel Aviv Hashalom and Ministry of Defense headquarters, Habima Square, the Carmel Market, the Wolfson Medical Center, and more. Work will begin in the Kfar Ganim area of Petah Tikva.

NTA head of M2 line directorate Adi Kain Carni said, "Next month, we will begin constructing the metro's first delivery shaft. For us at NTA, this is a significant step on the way to building the Metro, which will change the face of transport in Israel, improve the quality of life of millions of residents and allow them to get around more quickly, efficiently and more conveniently."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 8, 2026.

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