Microsoft set for major Israel investment

US software giant Microsoft is in talks to expand its activity in Israel and to invest hundreds of millions of dollars more in Israel, "Globes" has learned.

The company is already committed to setting up a data center in Israel in 2021, and this may be brought forward. Another project on the agenda is expansion of the company's chips activity, and it may set up an R&D center in this area. Google recently announced that it was setting up a similar R&D center in Israel.

Details of the investment, the commitments that the company will undertake, and the benefits that it will receive are matters that have already arisen in recent weeks in talks between senior Microsoft executives and the Prime Minister's Office and members of the National Economic Council, among them its head Avi Simhon.

In Israel, the expansion of operations and planned investments are being led by Microsoft Israel country general manager Ronit Atad. In the coming days, the company is expected to report more detailed plans for its expansion in Israel.

