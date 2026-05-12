Military simulator co Bagira plans to raise NIS 1b in TASE IPO

Military simulators and training systems company Bagira Systems is planning to raise NIS 1 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) at a company valuation of NIS 4.5-5 billion. The company, controlled by the Mizrachi family, yesterday filed a prospectus, which set out the details of the planned flotation.

63% of the company’s revenue is generated in Israel, with the remainder from 22 countries worldwide. Bagira has 80 training facilities, which train over 200,000 fighters annually. Given its plans to expand to armies in Europe in the coming decade, the company hopes to continue growing its operations at a rapid pace. As part of the move, which is being led by IBI Underwriting and Leader, Bagira will issue 20% of its shares to the public.

Most of the proceeds will go to the owners, through a secondary offer by three members of the Mizrachi family: Arie, the chairman and one of the founders, who holds 48% of its shares, Yaron Mizrachi, president and CEO, and Sagi Mizrachi, VP marketing and vice chairman. The latter two each own 24% of the company's shares. Other shares belong to senior executives including Bagira Israel CEO Maj. Gen. (res.) Yoel Strick, who assumed office in August. Previously, he served as a consultant to the Israel Electric Company in 2023-2025.

In its prospectus, the company notes "This military conflict (with Iran), in parallel with the escalation of military conflicts in other territories, such as the military conflict between India and Pakistan, may affect the potential for the expansion of the company's activities to additional territories in which it has not operated in the past."

In general, Bagira notes that the Abraham Accords also have a potential impact on the activities of its military simulators. The prospectus says, "As of 2020, agreements were signed to normalize diplomatic relations between Israel and a number of Arab countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and Kazakhstan."

Bagira adds, "There is a possibility of expanding these agreements in the future to include additional countries. The signing of these agreements has for the first time enabled commercial deals by Israeli companies with the countries that are parties to the agreement and with business entities operating in them. The company sees these trends as potential for expanding its activities in the relevant markets and is working to identify business opportunities accordingly."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 12, 2026.

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