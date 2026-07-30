Mixed results disappoint Check Point’s investors

Israeli cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP) has reported its second quarter financial results with revenue slightly below the analysts’ expectations and profit higher than predicted. These mixed results have disappointed investors, with the company’s share price down 6.87% in premarket trading on Wall Street.

The company reported revenue of $674 million in the second quarter, 1.3% up on the corresponding quarter. Revenue from security subscriptions grew 11.6% to $333 million, but revenue from products and licenses fell 14% to $113 million while revenue from services, updates and maintenance fell 3.3% to $228 million.

GAAP net profit was $194 million, down 4.4% from the corresponding quarter. Non-GAAP net profit was $264 million, a slight increase compared to the corresponding quarter, and earnings per share was $2.55, higher than the analysts’ forecasts.

Cash flow from operating activities in the quarter amounted to $170 million. Check Point purchased its own shares for $325 million, at an average price of about $130 per share, compared with the current price of about $140.

Speaking to reporters after the report was published, CEO Nadav Zafrir and CFO Roei Golan said that the results were in line with the company's expectations, and that they are seeing an improvement in the sales organization after changes were made there and are currently expanding by hiring hundreds of salespeople worldwide, including in Israel.

"Democratic elections - one of the most threatened areas in the world of information security"

Zafrir referred to the fact that attackers now have great and cheap access to "super-capabilities", which he said requires a paradigm shift in the world of cybersecurity. According to him, "There are signs that the existing paradigm is no longer relevant - We are already starting to see complete attacks that are based on AI agents." On the other hand, he said, "There is no new paradigm yet. There are different options for what it will be, and we are creating our vision and strategy," part of which is the launch of the AI Network Firewall.

Zafrir was asked about cybersecurity threats to the upcoming Israeli elections, and replied: "There is no doubt that democratic elections are one of the most threatened areas in the world of information security. As an Israeli company, we are responsible for the security of a large part of Israeli institutions and together with them we are preparing. We cannot name clients, but we broadly protect government institutions and critical infrastructure, and we are part of the effort." According to Zafrir, cyber threats to the elections can disrupt the operation, influence operations, and affect the integrity of the results. "The threat is real and we take it very seriously," Zafrir emphasized.

Zafrir added that the results strengthen the company's foundation for sustainable growth. According to him, "Our sales performance (go-to-market) is improving, and we are significantly expanding our sales capacity to take advantage of a growing market opportunity."

At the same time, the company announced the launch of AI Network Firewall. According to Check Point, with its launch, it is the first company to deliver AI security directly from within an organization’s existing firewall - without the need for new infrastructure and without architectural change. The AI Network Firewall protects GenAI applications among workers, autonomous agents, and AI-based applications from malicious prompts.

Check Point is traded on the Nasdaq with a market cap of $14.3 billion, after the company’s share price has fallen by almost 25% since the beginning of the year.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 30, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.