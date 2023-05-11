search
Mobileye partners with Porsche on automated driving platform

Mobileye IPO credit: Nasdaq
11 May, 2023 18:04
Porsche will incorporate automated assistance and navigation functions from Mobileye's SuperVision technology platform in future models.

Israeli advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) company Mobileye Global Inc. (Nasdaq: MBLY) has announced that German carmaker Porsche will incorporate automated assistance and navigation functions from its SuperVision technology platform in future models.

This is Mobileye's second such agreement for its platform with a major automotive group after China's Geely. Porsche includes Volkswagen and Audi and the platform will likely be used in the German carmakers other brands.

Mobileye's SuperVision system allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel in certain road types and according to a country's laws and enables the car to follow navigation routes chosen by the driver, change lanes and overtake slower vehicles ahead.

