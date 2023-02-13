Amnon Shashua invests as Chinese EV co Zeekr raises $750m

Israeli entrepreneur Mobileye Global Inc. (Nasdaq: MBLY) CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua is expanding his personal investments in the car industry. Shashua led a $750 million pre-IPO Series A financing round closed by Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Zeekr, which is being spun off from Chinese automotive group Geely Holdings. No details about the amount of Shashaua's investment was disclosed and market sources say it could be tens of millions and perhaps even several hundred million dollars.

The financing round gave Zeekr a valuation of $13 billion. Other investors in the round were Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL), Yuexiu Industrial Fund, Tongshang Fund and Xin’an Intelligent Manufacturing Fund. Zeekr was founded in April 2021 as a global luxury EV brand with R&D centers in Gothenburg, Sweden and Hangzhou, China. Zeekr began deliveries of its flagship Zeekr 001 in October 2021, and has delivered over 80,000 vehicles to date. In January 2023, Zeekr started shipments of its Zeekr 009 full-size EV MPV.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 13, 2023.

