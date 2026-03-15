Mobileye share price sinks to new low

Israeli auto-tech company Mobileye Global Inc (Nasdaq: MBLY) saw its share price lose 5.5% last week to close on Friday on Wall Street at $7.57, giving a market cap of $6.369 billion - a new all-time low.

Mobileye, which develops advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and solutions for the autonomous vehicle sector, was acquired by Intel in 2017 for just over $15 billion and after being delisted was refloated in 2022. The company, led by co-founder and CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua, then held its IPO at a valuation of $17 billion, and its stock has since weakened by 64%.

No reports were published by the company over the past week. Yahoo Finance published an analysis on Mobileye stock from the Simply Wall Street investor website, noting that according to the analyst consensus, the stock is currently undervalued, but added that its earnings multiple is higher than the industry average, so the stock is expensive compared with others.

There are 31 analysts covering Mobileye stock, and the division between those with positive recommendations and those with neutral recommendations is 16 versus 15. No one recommends selling the stock. The analysts' average price target is almost double the current price - $15.12.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 15, 2026.

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