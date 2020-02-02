Morocco buys 3 Israel Aerospace drones - report

Morocco procured three Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI) (TASE: ARSP.B1) Heron drones last month for $50 million, according to a report on French website "Intelligence Online." The report added that the agreement to buy the Heron unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) was signed in 2014 with French company Dassault acting as the intermediary.

"Intelligence Online" adds that the reconnaissance drones will be used in the Western Sahara for surveillance of terrorist activity by separatist groups. The report says the UAVs have been retired by the French military after service in Afghanistan.

"Intelligence Online" stresses that Israel is considered one of the leading manufacturers of surveillance drones with exports to dozens of countries.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 2, 2020

