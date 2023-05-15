Naftali Bennett appointed to Quantum Source board

Israeli photonic quantum computing company Quantum Source has appointed former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to its board of directors. Bennett was a tech entrepreneur before entering politics. In 1999 he founded Israeli security solutions company Cyota, which was sold to RSA Security in 2005 for $145 million.

Quantum Source was founded in 2021 by CEO Oded Melamed, chairman Dan Charash, VP R&D Gil Semo and chief scientist Prof. Barak Dayan. The company raised $27 million in its seed financing round and has 30 employees.

Bennett said, "Quantum computing is one of the few technologies that has the potential to move the world forward in a significant way. As a true high-tech nation, Israel has the opportunity to lead once again in this developing area of innovation. The Quantum Source team will play a significant role in this progress."

