'National Disruption Day' underway as protestors block roads

Protestors against the judicial reform have declared today as "National Disruption Day" as the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee discusses, and has already passed the override bill, which if eventually enacted would virtually eliminate the ability of the Supreme Court to oversee and disqualify legislation. The bill has already passed its preliminary reading in the Knesset and will now move onto its first reading. Other bills will be discussed by the Committee later today.

Travel chaos is expected throughout the day as protestors block roads, and attend demonstrations and rallies throughout the country. The Tel Aviv - Jerusalem highway was blocked for an hour this morning at the Sha'ar Hagai Interchange, as was the Kfar Hayarok Interchange between Tel Aviv and Ramat Hasharon, the Coastal Highway and the exit and entrance to the Ayalon Highway at the Hashalom Interchange. Ayalon South is currently blocked at the Halacha Interchange and this morning trains were disrupted at Tel Aviv stations as protestors stopped passengers from boarding trains.

This evening major rallies are planned in Jerusalem at the Wohl Rose Park near the Knesset and outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Balfour Street.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 1, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.