Nebius buys Israeli agentic search co Tavily

AI cloud company Nebius (Nasdaq: NBIS) today announced an agreement to acquire Tavily, a leading Israeli agentic search provider. No financial details were disclosed but "Bloomberg" reports that Nebius will pay $275 million for the company. Tavily already serves Fortune 500 enterprises and top AI companies.

Nebius says the acquisition advances its strategy to build a unified platform where vertical AI companies and enterprises can build, tune, and run autonomous agents. By adding Tavily’s agentic search to its existing AI cloud platform, Nebius is expanding the integrated software stack developers need to assemble and operate enterprise-grade agentic systems.

Nebius cofounder and chief business officer Roman Chernin said, "We're not just an infrastructure-as-a-service company - we're building the complete platform for anyone who wants to build AI products, agents, or services. Tavily is solving a critical part of this stack with agentic search and has proven it with strong developer adoption. This acquisition brings the search layer directly into our stack, so developers can focus on their applications instead of managing multiple vendors. Our strategy is clear: provide an open platform that serves everyone from startups to the largest enterprises, giving them the tools to own their AI destiny."

The Tavily team, including founder and CEO Rotem Weiss, will join Nebius and continue leading development of the Tavily product. Tavily will continue operating under its current brand, serving existing customers and developing new capabilities while leveraging Nebius's global infrastructure and engineering resources.

Weiss said, "Tavily is on a mission to onboard the next billion AI agents to the web. Agentic search is a multi-billion-dollar opportunity, and we believe the market is poised to grow exponentially as enterprises deploy autonomous AI systems. Joining forces with Nebius, one of the world's premier deep-tech engineering teams, accelerates our ability to scale globally and enables us to push the boundaries of what's possible further and faster."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 10, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.