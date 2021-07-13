Nestle teams with Israel's Future Meat on cultured meat

International food giant Nestlé has announced that it is cooperating with Israeli cultured meat startup Future Meat Technologies. The Israeli food-tech startup and scientists at Nestlé Research in Lausanne in Switzerland will explore the potential of cultured-meat components that do not compromise on taste or sustainability. Future Meat Technologies innovative proprietary technology can produce lab grown non-GMO cultured-meat components from animal cells, therefore reducing the need for land and resources to raise animals and animal slaughter.

Nestlé Institute of Material Sciences head Reinhard Behringer said, "For many years we have been investing in our protein expertise and the development of proprietary technologies for plant-based meat alternatives, allowing us to continuously expand our wide range of tasty and nutritious products with a lower environmental impact. To complement these efforts, we’re also exploring technologies that could lead to animal-friendly alternatives that are nutritious, sustainable, and close to meat in terms of taste, flavor, and texture."

In June opened an industrial cultured meat facility with the manufacturing capacity to produce 500 kilograms of cultured products a day, equivalent to 5,000 hamburgers. The production plant can produce cultured chicken, pork and lamb, without the use of animal serum or genetic modification (non-GMO) with the production of beef coming soon. Future Meat Technologies platform enables fast production cycles, about 20-times faster than traditional animal agriculture. Future Meat expects products to reach store shelves in 2022.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 13, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021