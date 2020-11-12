Netanyahu talks to Pfizer CEO about vaccine for Israel

In the wake of Pfizer's announcement that its Covid-19 vaccine had a 90% success rate in Phase III trials, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla yesterday. They spoke about the talks between Israel and Pfizer to purchase the vaccine.

After the pair spoke the Prime Minister's Bureau put out the following statement. "I asked to speak to him and he responded immediately. It turns out that Albert Bourla is very proud of his Greek heritage and his Jewish heritage from Thessaloniki and he said that he very much appreciates the nurturing of relations between Israel and Greece that I have been leading in recent years."

Netanyahu said that his talks with Bourla were serious and practical and that he is convinced that Israel will complete its contract with Pfizer.

Despite Netanyahu's statement, negotiations with Pfizer are no simple matter as other countries have already signed deals with the pharmaceuticals company and the amount of vaccines that will be supplied in 2021 is limited.

Israel chose to sign a deal with Moderna, which is developing a rival vaccine. Earlier yesterday, Moderna announced that it would be publishing the results of its Phase III trial before the end of November.

In its agreement with Moderna, Israel will be closer to the front of the queue for the supply of the vaccine. Pfizer is demanding that Israel decide quickly and pay a very high price if it wants to reserve millions of vaccines.

