Israel in advanced talks to buy Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine

Israel is in advanced talks to buy the Covid-19 vaccine developed by US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer and its German biotech partner BioNTech SE, government sources have informed "Globes." Earlier this evening Israel's Minister of Finance Israel Katz and US Secretary of State for the Treasury Steve Mnuchin spoke during the Israel-US Economic Conference and Katz asked his US counterpart to assist Israel in receiving the vaccination as part of the 600 million vaccine doses being purchased by the US government from Pfizer.

Katz said, "I welcome the announcement by Pfizer of its successful trial for a coronavirus vaccination, which was 90% effective. If the FDA issues the required approval then we are talking about a dramatic turning point in the fight against coronavirus and the world will begin to be on track to exit the crisis."

Israel had been betting on the success of the vaccine treatment of Moderna, which is expected to publish its Phase III trial results very soon.

November 9, 2020

