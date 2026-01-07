Netivei Israel issues tenders worth NIS 8b for new roads

In an exceptional development Netivei Israel National Transport Infrastructure Co. has published 17 tenders for new roads in recent weeks with an estimated overall budget of NIS 8 billion. Among the projects in the tenders are the improvement of the stretch of Road 44 between Beit Dagan and Nir Zvi and in the Beit Dagan Interchange area, with an investment of NIS 2-2.4 billion. Road 44 suffers from a large number of junctions with traffic lights that cause heavy congestion during peak hours, and is struggling to respond to population growth and employment in the Ramla, Be'er Yaakov, Rishon Lezion, and Tzrifin areas.

As part of the project, the road will be upgraded in its entirety, with extensive infrastructure work along the route including construction of two interchanges at Beit Dagan Junction and Kfar Chabad Junction. Existing junctions will be closed, lanes added, and bridges built to improve traffic flow and safety.

A continuous public transportation lane is planned along the road, which will connect to existing and planned public transportation lanes, alongside the construction of a bus terminal at Beit Dagan and a bus parking lot. Bicycle paths will be added, pedestrian crossings iontroduced, and landscape development carried out.

Another major project is the Kfar Yona bypass on Road 57, costing an estimated NIS 2 billion. Over the years, the road has developed structural problems. In some sections, public transportation lanes create bottlenecks and sudden slowdowns. At the same time, the development of Kfar Yona on both sides of the road has turned an interurban route into a main urban route that bisects to town.

This situation creates heavy traffic loads, multiple intersections, and hinders traffic flow. The Kfar Yona bypass is designed to remove interurban traffic from the urban section, enable continuous and safer travel, and reduce congestion within the town.

Making Road 60 safer

Road 4 is also one of the projects among the new tenders with improvements planned in the section between the Raanana South Interchange and the Hadarim Interchange, costing an estimated NIS 1.2 billion. The project includes completing the continuation of public transportation lanes along Road 4, in a six kilometer section between Basra in the north and Ramat Hasharon in the south. In addition, a bypass of the Raanana Central Intersection (Ahuza) is planned, which will provide an integrated solution to traffic on the north-south axis and east-west urban traffic between Ra’anana and Kfar Saba, while improving safety and reducing congestion.

Road 60 (El-Arub-Bnei Naim), Road 446 (Lapid-Shilat) and Road 89 (Pridan-Hosan) will all be improved. Most projects will take from two to four years to complete. However, in the infrastructure sector, schedules can change, due to planning delays, objections, coordination with the authorities, and more. All of this often causes projects to be extended and become more expensive.

The meaning for drivers is a prolonged period of work and traffic disruptions in the short term, versus the hope of infrastructure improvements in the long term.

