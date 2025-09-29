New airline launches Israel flights

Another Romanian airline is launching flights to Israel just in time for the Sukkot holiday. AnimaWings has announced the introduction of scheduled flights between Tel Aviv and Bucharest. The inaugural flight will take off from Ben Gurion airport on Sunday, October 5, at 9:40 pm.

With the start of AnimaWings services, competition will intensify on the popular route to Romania, where Israeli companies already operate alongside Tarom, FlyOne and HiSky. About a year ago, a Romanian company called Biz Airlines began operating on this route for a short period but had its aviation license revoked after less than six months of operation. Even before the withdrawal of the license, the company's operations in Israel were interrupted following the Iranian attack that occurred shortly before the holidays last year.

AnimaWings will operate three weekly flights using Airbus A320 aircraft offering 180 seats. The flights will take place on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays: on Sundays at 10:40 pm and on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:55 am The company has a codeshare agreement with Greek airline Aegean.

A round-trip ticket for the launch flight starts at €339. The fare includes baggage weighing up to 8 kilograms and an additional personal bag up to 4 kilograms.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 29, 2025.

