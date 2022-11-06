New bus lanes to be opened across Israel this month

In the government's decision in June for an emergency plan for alternative solutions for the car, which Minister of Transport Merav Michaeli called, "The Million Planm" (to cut one million car trips), it was agreed to convert 120 kilometers of existing road lanes into bus lanes, at the expense of cars.

Back in August Road 1 between the Daniel Interchange (with Road 6) through to the Motza Interchange was supposed to become a lane for buses, taxis and cars with three passengers. But the launch was postponed to this month due to a dispute over law enforcement. Moreover it will now only be a bus lane in the direction of Jerusalem during the morning rush hour due to the large number of trucks on the road at other hours.

Also this month new bus lanes will be opened in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Bnei Brak, Rishon Lezion, Holon and Bat Yam.

In Bnei Brak there will be a bus lane on Abuhatzeira Street and the Mivtza Kadesh Bridge linking the city to Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv. In Tel Aviv, Haheresh Street and La Guardia Street between Haheresh and Hatayasim Streets will become a bus lane, as well as Derekh Salame (Shlavim to Tchelnov), Ibn Gbriol (Rokach to Horkanius) and Aluf Sadeh Street linking Tel Aviv to Ramat Gan between Road 4 and Hama'avak Street.

In Rishon Lezion, bus lanes will be opened along Shderot Nim, Jabotinsky, Herzl and Bar-Lev Streets. In Holon there will be a new bus lane along Halochamim Street and in Bat Yam along Kommemiyut and Yitzhak Sadeh Streets.

