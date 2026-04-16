New immigrants buy Tel Aviv seafront home for NIS 70m

In a huge real state deal in Tel Aviv, a 400 square meter apartment in the Herbert Samuel 10 seafront project has been sold for NIS 70 million.

Webayit real estate agency broker Yehuda Marciano said that the 400 square meter, 19th floor apartment also has a 60 square meter balcony. The deal reflects a price of NIS 160,000 per square meter.

He adds that the buyers are foreign residents who immigrated to Israel recently and see the apartment as their new home.

"It's a relatively intimate building, with only 27 residential apartments," says Marciano, "and it has a guard, a pool and a gym. The price per square meter is high but appropriate for the coastline. However, it takes courage to buy apartments like this at a time like this. Sirens sounded three times during the signing."

The maintenance cost of the tower is high, at just over NIS 10,000 per month in management fees. This is a unique deal by any standard: According to the Israel Tax Authority, three of these apartments were sold in Tel Aviv last year for more than NIS 40 million each, although additional apartments may have been sold that have not yet been reported.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 16, 2026.

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